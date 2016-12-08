Mt. Juliet donates to wildfire victims

Mt. Juliet native, Brandi Buchanan, is one of the volunteers accepting donations for wildfire victims of Gatlinburg, Tennessee and surrounding affected areas. The Holiday Inn Express & Suites hotel of Mt. Juliet welcomed the idea with open arms of being a donation destination for those who want to contribute to the affected families in Sevier County, TN. Many have graciously donated to the cause. An unexpected turnout of continuous donations from the community keep pouring in to the lobby of the Mt. Juliet hotel, so much that volunteers have had to reserve a couple of hotel rooms just to store the donated items. Staff continues to accept donations.