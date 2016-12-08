Short Cakes Cakery specialties, soon to come breakfast menu

“Everything Homemade; Making your life a little sweeter”

Short Cake Cakery in Mt. Juliet is soon to begin serving breakfast items, expand pastry & dessert selections, and bring back a fresh, new lunch menu.

Short Cakes Cakery in Mt. Juliet is a locally owned, premier bakery and cafe’ that’s taking the Middle Tennessee area by storm. This isn’t your average bakery and cafe’. Short Cakes Cakery specializes in creating uniquely flavored desserts, pastries, and homemade goodness.

At Short Cakes Cakery, everything is homemade and made from scratch. No pre-made mixes of vegetable shortening frostings. There is something for everyone! At Short Cakes, bakers have a passion for baking and cooking and a desire to create the most unique, tasteful products.

Voted “Best Bakery” (2015) in the Best Of Mt. Juliet for two years in a row, Short Cakes Cakery is everything from custom cakes & desserts for weddings, parties, corporate events, birthdays, and showers…to delivery, boxed lunches, catering, and soon to come breakfast menu items!

Breakfast will soon be the hot topic around the community. Mt. Juliet native, Parker Minor, got a preview taste of one of the bakery’s soon to come breakfast items; owners received nothing but two thumbs up.

On December 13th, at 7:00 a.m., Short Cakes Cakery will open for breakfast for the very first time featuring their brand new, made from scratch breakfast items.

New lunch menu additions will be added as lunch makes a comeback, more tasty and better than ever, featuring different soups, salads (such as the main feature chicken salad), and even curry for the spice lovers. Curry selections will include fruit & nut, spicy, and original flavors.

As the holidays are among us and Christmas approaches, Short Cakes Cakery will feature a new addition to their events. The bakery will have a special class for the holidays presenting gingerbread house building and more holiday fun.

The bakery will feature decorating baking classes in 2017 that will put focus on encouraging local youth to follow their ambitions of pursuing cooking. The store will offer separate children and adults segmented classes for those with a passion for cooking.

During the holidays, a special menu is available for pre-ordering holiday celebration desserts! This year the bakery has additional items available including: French Silk Pie, Petit Fours, Dessert Shots, Sweet Potato Pie, Apple Pie, Pumpkin Pie, Fudge Pie, Pecan Pie, Cream Puffs, Eclairs, Homemade English Muffins, Cookies, Truffles, Danish, Scones, Caramel Cake, Red Velvet Cake, German Chocolate, as well as several different additional cake flavors and more!

Short Cakes Cakery has a newly updated website where you can find specialties at www.shortcakescakery.com . Online ordering and delivery options are available and encouraged due to high demand. Although walk-ins are welcome, online ordering reservations is encouraged.

Short Cakes Cakery is open Tuesday through Saturday in Mt. Juliet located at 4037 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Find them on the web at www.shortcakescakery.com and on social media @ShortCakesCakery . Contact them at 615-257-0016. Short Cake Cakery – Everything Homemade. Making your life a little sweeter.