Mt. Juliet BPAC announces 2nd Annual Christmas Lights Walk

Mt. Juliet, TN – The City of Mt. Juliet is home to some of the most amazing Christmas light displays in the mid-state area, and the Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC) will host its 2nd annual walking tour to view the lights on Monday, December 19th. The walking tour will cover the Brookstone and Willoughby Station subdivisions and will begin at 6:00 pm at City Hall. Coffee, hot chocolate and cookies will be served at City Hall before the walk. Participants will car pool from City Hall to Brookstone and park at the neighborhood clubhouse. Willoughby Station will be the second stop on the tour and again drivers are asked to park at the clubhouse. The walk will last between 1 and 2 hours and everyone is encouraged to bring a flashlight for added visibility.

“Last year a small crowd of residents joined us for the walk and this year we want to invite everyone to be a part of this special event. We have all viewed Christmas lights from our cars but this is a unique opportunity to see the lights from a different perspective. I can’t think of anything that will get you in the holiday spirit more than looking at Christmas lights and mixing that with a little exercise and Christmas cheer” said Art Giles, Mt. Juliet City Commissioner and Chairman of the BPAC.

The Mt. Juliet BPAC is made up of volunteers from the community with the goal of guiding the city plans for safe walking, running and cycling infrastructure improvements. The BPAC is an advisory committee to the City Commission with no decision or policy making authority.