Robinson, Winchester, & Anderson appointed to Board of Adjustments and Appeals
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commission voted to appoint three new members to the Board of Adjustment and Appeals on Monday evening.
Mayor Hagerty appointed three members who are qualified by experience and trained to pass on matters pertaining to new construction, property maintenance, and who are not employees of the City of Mt. Juliet.
Board of Adjustments and Appeals appointed new members are Sam Anderson, Chris Robinson & Luke Winchester.
