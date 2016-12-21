News Ticker

Big brothers of Mt. Juliet toy drive and food donations

Big brothers toy drive and food donations

December 21, 2016 Parker Minor General News 0

1

Big brothers of Mt. Juliet toy drive and food donations

Big Brothers of Mt. Juliet would like the local community of Mt. Juliet to know their great appreciation of the community’s efforts of volunteering and donations.

The organization has been able to help many families this Christmas season thanks to all of the great sponsors involved.

So far, over 311 families have been helped thus far this year.2

Over 723 children have been donated toys for Christmas.

Over 245 food baskets delivered to families in need this holiday season.

Big Brother of Mt. Juliet is still currently taking phone calls and volunteers during this busy holiday season.

Anyone interesting in volunteering, please contact Big Brother of Mt. Juliet at 615-202-6084 or  641-0577.

3

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply


MH Magazine WordPress Theme

Copyright © 2016 The Chronicle Of Mt. Juliet. All Rights Reserved.