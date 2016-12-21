Big brothers of Mt. Juliet toy drive and food donations
Big Brothers of Mt. Juliet would like the local community of Mt. Juliet to know their great appreciation of the community’s efforts of volunteering and donations.
The organization has been able to help many families this Christmas season thanks to all of the great sponsors involved.
So far, over 311 families have been helped thus far this year.
Over 723 children have been donated toys for Christmas.
Over 245 food baskets delivered to families in need this holiday season.
Big Brother of Mt. Juliet is still currently taking phone calls and volunteers during this busy holiday season.
Anyone interesting in volunteering, please contact Big Brother of Mt. Juliet at 615-202-6084 or 641-0577.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.