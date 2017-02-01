Mt. Juliet Chamber Choice Awards

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce held the annual Mt. Juliet Chamber Choice Awards last week for 2016 recipients at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon.

Chamber of Commerce President, Mark Hinesley, opened the ceremony with comments shortly proceed with the award ceremony of recipients who had been nominated throughout the community in Mt. Juliet.

Business owner of Robinson Properties and The Chronicle of Mt. Juliet newspaper publication, Bill Robinson, won the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Paul Bauman Award of Excellence was awarded to Lisia Tucker at Aqua Bella Day Spa & Hair Studio.

Business of the Year was awarded to Southern Bank of Tennessee.

Wilsonian of the Year was awarded to Coleman Walker of Wilson County’s very own country radio station, WANT FM 98.9.

Kelly Edmonds of Active Life Chiropractic was named Business Woman of the Year for 2016.

Volunteer of the Year was none other than, the one and only, Kayla Copeland, with Cumberland Insurance of Mt. Juliet.

Last but not least, Ambassador of the Year was awarded to CJ Hutsenpiller of Hutsenpiller Insurance group.

For more results and pictures of the event, visit the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce’s link on social media posted to the Chamber’s Facebook page wall.