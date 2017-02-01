Cystic Fibrosis of Middle Tennessee announces 2017 Top 30 Under 30

Each year, the foundation announces Nashville’s Top 30 Under 30, which recognizes the city’s most active young professionals and philanthropists under the age of 30. The award also benefits the CFF’s work to develop new ways to fight and cure cystic fibrosis. This year’s Top 30 Under 30 class consists of Mt. Juliet native, Cortney Edmondson (Edmon Co., LLC) in the top 10 of the list. Submitted.