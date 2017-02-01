Detectives looking to identify man using cloned credit card

Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – Detectives are hoping the public can identify a man who used a victim’s credit card information on a cloned card to make a purchase at Walmart, located at 300 Pleasant Grove Rd. The victim lives in west Tennessee and does not know how his credit card information was cloned. He noticed the fraudulent charge on his account on January 23, 2017 after the suspect made the purchase on January 18, 2017.

At the time of the fraudulent transaction, the card owner still possessed the actual credit card. However, at some point, the card was skimmed or duplicated on a fraudulent card.

A man was captured on surveillance video using the fraudulent card, and investigators are hoping someone in the community will recognize him. The suspect was driving a white, 4-door F-250 pick-up truck.

Anyone with any information regarding the suspect is encouraged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at http://www.mjpd.org/ .