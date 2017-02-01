Detectives track down & arrest indecent exposure suspect

Jack Roberts, age 51, of Crossville, TN.

Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – Detectives recently arrested a Crossville man in Mt. Juliet after he allegedly indecently exposed himself to a Sonic carhop.

On Wednesday, December 21, 2017 an unknown man exposed and fondled himself to an adult female carhop as she delivered his order to him at Sonic, located at 713 S. Mt. Juliet Road. The female immediately reported the incident to police, and detectives began to follow leads.

Further investigation revealed video footage of the interaction and information that led to the suspect’s identity and vehicle. Detectives identified the suspect as 51-year-old Jack Roberts, but he could not be located at any of his known addresses. Recently, a man matching Robert’s description left a note and phone number on a female’s vehicle in the Providence Marketplace parking lot. Detectives called that phone number, posing as the female, and Roberts arrived at the Providence Marketplace parking lot this evening, January 25, 2017, around 6:15 p.m. He was arrested.

During the arrest, police located a forged social security card, and Roberts was untruthful about his identity. The investigation is on-going, and detectives continue to investigate to ensure there are no other victims.

Roberts was arrested and booked into the Wilson County, charged with Indecent Exposure, Forgery, and Criminal Impersonation.

If anyone has any information related to this investigation, they are encouraged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at http://www.mjpd.org/ .