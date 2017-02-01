Early morning crash results in vehicle running off interstate ramp into building catching fire

Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – High speeds and overcorrecting appears to be the contributing action in an early morning crash that resulted in minor injuries and a building fire. Around 5:52 a.m. early Saturday morning on January 28, police and emergency crews responded to 151 Adams Lane (SimplyCare) after a 2-door sports car left the roadway, struck a building, and burst into flames.

Upon arrival, firefighters began to extinguish the flames in the structure and determined that both occupants of the car escaped with minor injuries. The structure received significant damage, but it was saved due to a sprinkler system and quick responding fire crews. No one was in the building at the time of the crash.

The initial crash investigation revealed that two occupants were in the car, which was a 26-year-old female driver and 28-year-old male passenger. At some point prior to striking the building, the car went into an embankment and under a chain-link fence. A witness to the crash observed the car traveling at a high rate of speed, change lanes, overcorrect, and lose control prior to impact.

The driver was cited for not having a driver’s license