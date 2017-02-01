Mt. Juliet Middle School new principal named

Lebanon, TN— Wilson County Schools Director, Dr. Donna Wright, is pleased to announce that Leigh Anne Rainey has been named as the new principal at Mt. Juliet Middle School.

Rainey brings a wealth of experience to her new position. From 1997-2009, she taught everything from AP Biology to Environmental Science. In 2009, Rainey was chosen to be the School Intervention/RTI specialist for Jonesboro High School in Arkansas, where she was later promoted to Assistant Principal and Executive Principal. Rainey is currently wrapping up her duties at Jonesboro High, in preparation for her family’s move to Middle Tennessee next month.

Dr. Donna Wright says, “We’re thrilled to have Leigh Anne join us. A lot of tremendous candidates applied for this position, but after our second round of interviews, Leigh Anne clearly emerged as the person who exemplified the qualities and attributes we felt were paramount as the next leader of Mt. Juliet Middle School.”

Leigh Anne is no stranger to middle Tennessee. She graduated from Franklin high school in Williamson County, where many of her relatives still live, “My husband and our three children are very excited about this move. Our roots have always been in Tennessee, and we’re so happy to finally see that dream realized”

On February 20th, the district will host a reception for Rainey, where she’ll be formally introduced to her staff and members of the community.