Mt. Juliet resident celebrates 97th birthday

Long-time resident of Mt. Juliet, Bertha Graves, will celebrate her 97th birthday on February 1st. Mrs. Bertha is a devoted Christian role model to the community and an inspiration to all of her family and friends. Happy birthday from all of your family. We love you Granny Graves.

Written by Sharon Graves. Photo courtesy of Karen Thompson. Submitted.