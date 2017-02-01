Rockie Williams Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram opens for business in Mt. Juliet

The Mt. Juliet community welcomes the newly completed Rockie Williams car dealership located in the Paddocks retail shopping center of Mt. Juliet.

Rockie Williams Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram officially opened in Mt. Juliet located inside of the growing Paddocks shopping center, located off of Pleasant Grove Rd.

The luxurious amenities of the brand new facility are like no other dealership in the country.

With over 47,000-square-feet, the new vehicle facility features amenities such as a 3,000-gallon salt-water aquarium tank and a double-sided stone fireplace for guests to enjoy, alongside a play area for children and a customer lounge refreshments area as part of the modern touch to the new 700 vehicle facility.

The Rockie Williams location in Lebanon, located on West Main Street, will stay and become the Premier Budget Cars & Trucks dealer lot.