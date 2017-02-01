Springdale Elementary principal named



Lebanon, TN— Wilson County Schools has tapped Stoner Creek Elementary School Principal, Christine Miller, to lead the district’s newest elementary school, which will open in Mt. Juliet next school year.

Miller has worked for the district, since 1999, when she was hired as a 6th grade science teacher at Watertown Elementary. In 2009, Miller was promoted to Assistant Principal for West Wilson Middle School, where she spent four years, before being named principal at Stoner Creek.

Wilson County Schools Director, Dr. Donna Wright, says Christine has demonstrated herself to be a strong leader, which will be needed as the district launches this new school, “We have a lot of major staffing decisions to make between now and August that Christine will be an instrumental part of. Half of the students who’ll be rezoned to Springdale currently attend Stoner Creek. It’s just a fantastic fit.”

March 15th will be Miller’s last day at Stoner Creek. Assistant Principal, Jennifer Yokom-Brown, will remain at the school, until the end of the year to assist with the transition, as we begin our search for a new principal for that school. Next school year, Yokom-Brown will assume the role of Assistant Principal at Springdale.