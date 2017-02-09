Former high school teacher pleads not guilty, granted court date continuance



Former Wilson Central High School coach, Michael Shepard, age 36, pleaded not guilty to the two charges he faces of statutory rape by an authority figure. Shepard was scheduled to appear in court on January 30, but the former teacher asked for a continuous in which Criminal Court Judge, Brody Kane, granted for the case. According to criminal court records, Shepard will next appear in Wilson County court on March 27. Submitted.