Gladeville Elementary January Gators of the Month
(Pictured left to right) Back Row: Natalie Iozia, Savannah Hunter, Logan McHugh, Brody Fly, Katelyn Barth, Roman Giannini, Aaron Clapa, Cayson Walz and Rocky Hazel. Middle Row: Carter Spencer, Clara Cowles, Sophie Lannom, Noah Frattini, Elie King, Paris Snyder, Julian Rotolo, Trevor Mounsey and Aiden Brown. Bottom Row: Brynlyn Wright, Alyssa Booth, Moira Christol, Sadie Elkins, Easton Webster, Brady Schafer, Tristan Slagle and Vivian Trapp. Not pictured: Drew Massengale, Kensley Elkins, Madisyn Sowell, Brysen Gibbs and Sutton Hawkins.
