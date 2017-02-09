News Ticker

MJ Hockey defeats Blackman, Stewarts Creek

MJ Hockey defeats Blackman, Stewarts Creek

February 9, 2017 Parker Minor General Sports 0

MJ Hockey defeats Blackman, Stewarts Creek

Pictured:  #18 Lawson Smith, sophomore at MJHS

Taken by Gretchen Smith

Feb. 3rd, 2017

MJ vs Blackman/Stewarts Creek

7-1 win

#26 – Jack Tirey 2 goals & 1 assist

#91 – Cameron Barnes 2 goals

#13 – Kieran Ogle 1 goal & 1 assist

#4 – Jack Simonson 1 goal

#21 – Corey Settle 1 goal

#18 – Lawson Smith 2 assists

#14 – Patrick Guay 1 assist

#46 – Nick Roman 1 assist

Next Game is Senior Night recognition night

Friday, Feb. 10th

Centennial Sportsplex

6:30 pm

MJ/WC vs Ensworth/Oakland

 

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply


MH Magazine WordPress Theme

Copyright © 2016 The Chronicle Of Mt. Juliet. All Rights Reserved.