MJ Hockey defeats Blackman, Stewarts Creek
Pictured: #18 Lawson Smith, sophomore at MJHS
Taken by Gretchen Smith
Feb. 3rd, 2017
MJ vs Blackman/Stewarts Creek
7-1 win
#26 – Jack Tirey 2 goals & 1 assist
#91 – Cameron Barnes 2 goals
#13 – Kieran Ogle 1 goal & 1 assist
#4 – Jack Simonson 1 goal
#21 – Corey Settle 1 goal
#18 – Lawson Smith 2 assists
#14 – Patrick Guay 1 assist
#46 – Nick Roman 1 assist
Next Game is Senior Night recognition night
Friday, Feb. 10th
Centennial Sportsplex
6:30 pm
MJ/WC vs Ensworth/Oakland
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.