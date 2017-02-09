MJCA’s Evening with the Arts, songwriter & poetry contest winner announced

Lauren Kleeberg, a sixth grader at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy, was announced the winner of MJCA’s Evening with the Arts: Writers in the Round Songwriting & Poetry Competition. Submitted.

MOUNT JULIET, Tennessee – Local songwriters are preparing a special night of entertainment in Wilson County. The MJCA Fine Arts Booster Club is hosting local songwriters Darryl Worley and Friends for an Evening with the Arts, an annual fundraising event held at Mount Juliet Christian Academy. This year’s event, ‘An Evening with the Arts: Writers in the Round’ is scheduled for Friday night, February 24th.

Sensing an opportunity to provide MJCA students with an amazing experience, event coordinators created a Songwriting and Poetry Competition to be held in conjunction with the Writers in the Round event. The competition was designed to showcase the bright, young artists at MJCA.

When asked about adding a student competition and performance into the Evening with the Arts event this year, Program Chairperson Dorinda Biggs responded, ‘”The songwriters Darryl Worley has lined up for the Evening with the Arts: Writers in the Round event are a stellar crew of talent. Since these writers have such a heart for Fine Arts education in our community, I knew this would be a wonderful opportunity for one of our MJCA students to showcase their own writing abilities. The Songwriting & Poetry Competition idea was formed out of a heart to allow our students the experience of preparing, performing, and being evaluated by a panel of judges in an audition that would lead to one winner performing live with these professional writers. This type of audition helps to prepare and launch our Fine Arts students into the real world where their creative works will be scrutinized by the music industry and community. It only makes each contestant stronger for having taken the risk. We are so proud of each student who took this exciting opportunity to try out. They were brave and they were excellent!”

This year’s winner is 12 year old Lauren Kleeberg, a 6th grader at MJCA. Lauren will be performing her original song “And If Only They Knew” on the evening of the event.

Referencing Kleeberg’s work, Beth Davis, MJCA Fine Arts Department Director commented, ‘The Fine Arts are being cut in schools all over the country. We believe it is vital to give our students the opportunity to learn, create, and develop their expressive talents for the purpose of being united. Hearing Lauren’s amazing, well-written song that is relevant to the struggles teens face is an inspiration and a thrill to be a part of! I expect great things from our Fine Arts students here at MJCA because they are so very talented.’

An Evening with the Arts: Writers in the Round 2017 is an evening of music that will include songs and stories from Darryl Worley and other well-known Nashville songwriters. The evening will begin at 7PM with a silent auction sure to hold some surprises. The show begins at 8PM. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased in advance at the school or online at www.mjca.org/fine-arts/.

The MJCA Fine Arts Booster Club is raising funds to replace outdated theatrical curtains and lighting needed to support the Fine Arts students at MJCA. MJCA has a thriving Fine Arts program, preparing students from Pre-K to 12th grade in the elementary music, band, choral, drama and visual arts.