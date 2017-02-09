Moss’ Flower Shop opens at new location

Moss’ Flower Shop is a fresh new venture under the direction of the 3rd generation Moss family. Joe and Lauren Moss along with Hale and Brenda Moss will oversee the business while shop manager Phil Chandler will handle the day to day operations. The loyal staff of Moss’ will continue in the new location including award winning designers Terry and Phil along with Regina, Lydia, Mary Katherine and little Regina.

Located at 3690 North Mt Juliet Road across from the entrance to Charlie Daniels Parkway, the business will focus on fresh flowers, weddings and events, sympathy designs, fruit and gourmet baskets, gifts, Trapp candles, and the Aromatique home fragrance line. The shop will continue to offer not only delivery locally and to the surrounding area, but also will continue the family tradition of quality products coupled with excellent customer service.

As Valentine’s Day approaches, the new flower shop is specializing in special gifts for the holiday, creating mixtures of candy and flower creations for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift.

One of the main features inside the shop consists of a candy tree. The tree is a real, live tree with chocolates and red candies tied to the branches and limbs of the decorative arrangement.

Other new specialties include candy baskets, flower bouquets, interior home accents, windchimes, jewelry, containers, and interior green and blooming plants.

“We’re excited about moving forward with the fresh new start and location. We plan to continue our traditions of excellence at our a new location with the youthful infusion of ideas that Joe and Lauren will bring along with the legacy that Hale and Brenda will continue,” stated Moss’ Flower Shop General Manager, Phil Chandler.

Moss’ Flower Shop is located at 3690 N. Mt. Juliet Rd. in Suite #400.