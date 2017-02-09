Structure fire closes Belinda Parkway, fire crews called back to scene the next morning to put out re-kindled fire

Emergency crews in Mt. Juliet were called to the scene of a residence due to a structure fire on Belinda Pkwy that occurred over the weekend in Mt. Juliet. Photo courtesy of Mt. Juliet Police Department.

Mt. Juliet Fire Department battled a structure fire to a home located on Belinda Parkway last Friday, February 3, that shut down the road as officials settled the scene of the house fire.

The fire began around 4pm on Friday afternoon. It was stated that a driver passing by the house on Belinda Parkway had seen the house on fire and stopped to knock on the door of the residence to make the residents aware.

Officials reported that all made it out of the home safely.

Crews worked the scene for almost two hours reopening the main road close to 6pm.

Mt. Juliet Fire Department crew members checked on the structure later in the night around midnight to make sure the fire did not rekindle.

It was the next morning on Saturday early when fire crews were back at the scene of the structure fire of the home that had re-flamed once again as reported by officials.