Teacher of the Year event to honor outstanding Wilson County teachers

Organizers of the 19th annual Wilson County Teacher of the Year program have announced the nominees for the 2016-17 Wilson County Teacher of the Year. The overall winner will be honored and named at the Annual Teacher of the Year banquet and ceremony on Friday, April 7, 2017 in Baird Chapel on the campus of Cumberland University.

The Teacher of the Year program began almost 20 years ago under the direction of W.P. Bone, III, owner of Wilson County Chevrolet-Buick-GMC, and Bob McDonald, President, CedarStone Bank.

“This program supports education and educators in the communities we serve,” said W.P. Bone III. “It is fitting that we recognize and congratulate those professionals to whom we entrust the futures of our children.”

Each of the 31 schools in Wilson County nominates and elects its own “teacher of the year” from its faculty; nominees are chosen by their peers. Those thirty-one teachers then complete self-evaluation packets, providing the information for the final judging. Past winners of the award meet with those nominees and go over the criteria processing materials, which have proven to be a great learning experience for all those involved. An anonymous panel of Cumberland University faculty members then selects the Wilson County Teacher of the Year.

Many people play an important role in making the program successful, including members of local businesses and government, school principals, school administrators and the Chambers of Commerce from Lebanon, Mt. Juliet and Watertown. Community leaders throughout the area are on hand during the awards banquet to show their support and gratitude.

“Some 20 years ago my friend W.P. Bone and I sat down and decided we would make a concerted effort to recognize teachers in our county. The process took us about a year to complete and now, 19 years later, we are still proud of this program and the wonderful teachers it acknowledges as heroes and champions in the classroom,” commented Bob McDonald, President & CEO of CedarStone Bank.”

The winner will receive a $1,500 cash prize and their school will net another $500 for their efforts.

Those selected from across the county as “Teacher of the Year” in their respected school are as follows: