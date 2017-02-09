TriStar Summit Medical Center welcomes Margaret MacGregor, M.D.

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (January 31, 2017) — TriStar Summit Medical Center is pleased to welcome Margaret MacGregor, M.D., a board certified Neurosurgeon, to its medical staff. Dr. MacGregor has joined Pinnacle Surgical Partners in Hermitage, TN.

Dr. MacGregor received her medical degree from UMDNJ- New Jersey Medical School in Newark, NJ. She completed her surgical residency at UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School, Newark, NJ and her neurological surgery residency at Loyola University Chicago, Maywood, IL. She is board certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery. Dr. MacGregor is now seeing patients at her office located at 5653 Frist Blvd.