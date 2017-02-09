Unconscious driver charged with DUI

Gary L. Love, 31, of Mt. Juliet

Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – Officers had to use their patrol SUVs to stop and stabilize a moving vehicle after the driver went unconscious behind the wheel in early January. At the time of the incident, it was unclear why the driver, identified as 31-year-old Gary L. Love, was unconscious. Officers continued to investigate the incident, and it was determined recently that opiates and methamphetamines were present in Love’s blood. In addition, Love was driving on a revoked driver’s license. On Monday, January 30, 2017, Love was arrested and booked into the Wilson County Jail, charged with Driving Under the Influence – 2nd Offense and Driving on Revoked Drivers License.

Around 5:25 p.m. on Sunday, January 8, 2017, the Mt. Juliet Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unconscious driver at the intersection of Lebanon Road and N. Mt. Juliet Road. Officers were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Upon the initial officers’ arrival, an uncontrolled car was witnessed striking another car in the intersection and continuing to roll uncontrolled. In an effort to stop the car to render aid and prevent further harm, an officer used the patrol SUV’s front bumper to stop the car’s motion. Additional officers arrived on the scene and further stabilized the car, which was still in drive. Once it was obvious the car’s motion was stopped, officers broke out the locked car’s windows to access the driver and render aid.

An unnamed male in his early 30’s was found to be the unconscious driver and only occupant, and he was transported by ambulance to the hospital. Criminal charges are pending, and officers continue to investigate why the driver was unconscious. The driver was awake and alert at the hospital when officers checked on him later that evening. No one was injured during this incident, and there was no damage sustained to the patrol SUVs.