Mt. Juliet Senior Center annual Spring Gala event scheduled for March

Pictured is Don and Fannie Golden. The couple met at the Mt. Juliet Senior Center during a game of cards. Fannie was a widow at the time and went to the center looking for friends and companionship. Don and Fannie have been married for seven years as of October 4, 2016. Submitted.

The Mt. Juliet Senior Center is scheduled to feature it’s annual Spring Gala event which will be held on March 31 this year.

The event will take place from 6pm to 9pm at Victory Baptist Church in Mt. Juliet, located at 1777 Tate Lane.

The cost of the event is $25 for senior center members, $40 for non-members, and a sponsorship table for eight is available for $300.

The event will also feature entertainment by the Original Chessman and a silent auction.

The dinner will include a choice of prime rib or baked chicken dinner compliments of the Mt. Juliet Breakfast Rotary Club.