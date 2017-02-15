Lebanon Municipal Airport Welcomes Daily Visitors for our Community

Heather Bay, owner of Direct Flight Solutions shared an update about the Lebanon Municipal Airport at the Mt. Juliet ECD Meeting last week. She described how the airport works in conjunction with the citizens of Wilson County to promote and encourage business development.

“I take care of people who fly planes and people who come to see Wilson County and Mt. Juliet,” stated Bay. She described her company, Direct Flight Solutions, as taking care of the day to day operation at the Lebanon Airport, including aircraft maintenance, hangar rentals, and fuel sales. She stated that she enjoys her job and will fight for the airport to continue to grow and provide a welcoming atmosphere for all visitors.

She described many of the national based companies who send day visitors to Mt. Juliet to learn more about the community such as Under Armour.

In the last five years, the airline traffic has doubled from 12,000 to 24,000 yearly flights on the Lebanon runway. In 2008, there were 5,800 flights and in 2016 Lebanon recorded 24,760 aircraft flights.

The airport houses Vanderbilt Life Flight, Cracker Barrel, LoJac, and AO Smith. Every Wednesday fourteen car dealers fly into Lebanon from Indiana, Mississippi and Texas for the Nashville Auto Auction.

Currently there are 118 aircraft that are housed at the Lebanon airport with a waiting list of 86 people waiting to procure a space to store their aircraft..

There are plans for expansion. Lebanon City has allocated $1,480,000 for a new terminal.

“Even though Lebanon Municipal Airport is only an airfield, we stand out with quality bigger than BNA,” said Bay. ” We are the largest Welcome Center in Wilson County”.