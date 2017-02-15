Mt. Juliet High School student nominated as Youth 2016 Volunteer Star recipient

Ms. Kassidee Connolly-Billington was nominated as a youth 2016 Governor's Volunteer Star. Kassidee is a Junior at Mt. Juliet High School. She began her volunteer work as a 6th grader in the special needs community. Since that time, Kassidee has become an exceptional volunteer for the Down Syndrome Association of Middle TN (DSAMT). Kassidee has taken on the role of actively recruiting other volunteers for DSAMT. Kassidee assist DSAMT with events, programs, camps and even child care services. This past summer she participated in DSAMT's program to teach children with Down Syndrome to ride bicycles and recruited other volunteers from the high school for that event. Congratulations Kassidee! Your willingness to volunteer and encouragement of others to do the same is inspiring. Keep up the great work. You are a great example to so many in our community.