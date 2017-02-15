Mt. Juliet Middle boys basketball team wins state championship with season record, 24-1

Mt. Juliet Middle boys basketball team won the state championship with a final score of 48-32 over Siegel Middle. Submitted.

Mt. Juliet Middle School boys basketball team conquered the state championship with an overall season final record of 24-1, the lone loss coming from a prior overtime game final.

In the final, Riggs Abner led the way with 14, Josh Keck with 13, Zach Blair with 9, Owen Rodriguez with 7, and Matt Delfendahl with 5. MJ led 22-10 at halftime, and then opened it up in the 3rd quarter with a 20-4 run. All tournament selections were Riggs Abner, Josh Keck, and Zach Blair. MJM boys won the Oakland Middle School Christmas Invitational, the Area III championship, and the Sub-Sectional championship on their way to winning the state title.

“We hang our hat on our defense, and feel as if this could be one of the better defensive teams we have had,” said Head Boys Basketball Coach, Jonathan Drake. “The guys were open to some tough coaching at times, resulting in a developing of confidence about themselves. They worked extremely hard for their goals and the team deserves everything that came to them.”

Mt. Juliet Middle School is proud of the team’s effort and achievement of the season and hopeful for another season like it next year.