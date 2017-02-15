We would like to introduce you to sweet Amber. She is a 1-2 year old Redbone hound mix that was found abandoned by one of our volunteers in Mt. Juliet, TN and brought to MJAS. She was underweight, filthy, covered in fleas, had several minor wounds, and was acting very strange. We soon realized her peculiar behavior was due to the fact that she was almost completely blind. A local vet came to look at her and diagnosed her with severe juvenile cataracts. After clearing her of any medical conditions that could have caused the cataracts, like diabetes, the Director of the Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter, Dawn Ambrose, and myself, took her to a clinic in Nashville that specializes in veterinary ophthalmology to see if she was a candidate for eye surgery. The specialist discovered her left eye will remain blind and unfortunately there is nothing that can be done for it. However, her right eye is still healthy and will benefit greatly from surgery to remove the cataract. The Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter has a non-profit 501c3 organization (MJASVO) that was set up for just such a purpose. However, her surgery is going to take a big chunk out of that fund and we need your help. Please help us change this sweet girl’s life!! Her surgery is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 28st and we need to raise $3,000. Please go to www.mjshelter.com for our PayPal account. All donations are tax deductible. Any donations we receive in the next two weeks via PayPal will automatically be applied to her surgery fees!!! You can also mail donations to MJAS, 115 Industrial Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

This week’s Pet of the Week sponsored by Capella’s Salon & Spa, Inc.