Teacher of the Year spotlight of the week

The annual Wilson County Teacher of the Year program recently announced the nominees for its 19th year, in which we will spotlight different teachers each week for the 2016-2017 year until the Annual Teacher of the Year Banquet.

Many across Wilson county were selected as nominees for “Teacher of the Year” at their specific school locations, but we would like to honor all teachers in the Mt. Juliet community that were chosen for this special spotlight of recognition.

We begin our first week with featured Teacher of the Year nominee, Jessica Moses, of Stoner Creek Elementary.

Moses, a graduate of Tennessee State University, has been a teacher at Stoner Creek Elementary for 13 years. She teaches 4th grade mathematics and is currently in her sixth year teaching the subject. Moses began her teaching career at Stoner Creek where she first taught Kindergarten through 2nd grade.

“Igniting the students love for learning is what I love most about teaching,” said Moses.

Moses’ favorite thing about teaching is the experience of interaction with each and every student and the things that stand out from having an impact on each child.

“Working with different students every year makes all teaching experiences unique and special,” said Moses.

Moses stated that the most special part about teaching at Stoner Creek Elementary is the ‘sense of family’.

“Everything feels like family here,” stated Moses. “Even some of the students that attend the school are literally family and related to me. The staff that I work with are my best friends and the greatest people to work alongside with.”

Moses is honored at the opportunity of being named a candidate for Teacher of the Year.

“It’s very humbling that my peers think so highly of me and an honor to be nominated,” said Moses.

The selected overall winner of the program will be named and honored at the banquet and ceremony that is scheduled to be held on Friday, April 7, in Baird Chapel on the campus of Cumberland University.