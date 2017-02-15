Wilson County Schools announce school closures due to illness

Wilson County Schools announced on Monday afternoon that all county schools would be closed for the remainder of the school week due to illness and absences accounted for throughout county schools in the district that have been monitored by school officials since the prior week.

Wilson County Schools public information officer stated, “We ultimately had to make a decision. After receiving daily attendance reports on Monday from the current and prior week, we had to make a decision due to the number of classrooms without teachers or substitutes and students,” said Johnson.

On Friday, student attendance was still above 90% at every school, with the exception of Lebanon High School. Very few teachers and staff had called in sick. Today, that changed dramatically. 138 teachers across the district called in sick, leaving 26 classrooms without a teacher.

Wilson County Schools Director, Dr. Donna Wright, felt the only solution was to cancel school until these illnesses have had time to run their course.

“Obviously, we don’t close school for almost an entire week, unless the situation is very serious,” said Wright. “The last thing we want is for this to spread to even more students and staff. Hopefully these four days off, plus the weekend and the holiday on Monday included, will give everyone time to recuperate and come back well.”

According to the press release from Wilson County Schools, all Kid’s Club locations will remain open this week and no athletic events have been cancelled whatsoever.

Staff reports that any school related events, such as Valentine’s Day parties, will be rescheduled for next week when students arrive back to their designated schools on Tuesday, February 21.