Charles Cline Webber

Charles Webber, age 86, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2017 at Quality Care. There will be no service at his request. Mr. Webber will be laid to rest with his family in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens, Mt. Juliet TN. He is preceded in death by wife Robbie Webber, daughter Lynette Webber, parents AC Webber and Stella Reed Webber, brothers Sidney Webber, Leonard Webber, Lt. Ray Webber , and sisters Ida Marie Webber, Louella Webber McKinney,and Bessie Webber Collins. He is survived by brother Alford Webber, sisters Mary Croslin, Doris Huttchson (Robert), and Martha Bond, and sister-in-law Debbie Webber. The family extends a special thanks to staff at Quality Care. Memorial Donations: Sherry’s Run (PO Box 8, Lebanon TN 37088). Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN 615.444.9393.