Goodwin, Michael Herbert

Michael Herbert Goodwin, age 65, of Nashville, TN, died February 16, 2017. Michael was a retired surveyor. He enjoyed sports including football, basketball and bowling. Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Jean (Sidney) Lane; father, Jack Goodwin and brother, Mark Goodwin.

He is survived by daughter Elizabeth Goodwin; sisters: Jackie (Wendell) Jones and Jan (Tim) Wassell; grandchildren: Valerie Catline Goodwin, Olivia November-Grace Snoddy and Hayden Cain Snoddy and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 26, 2017 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Clay Faircloth officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Sunday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN.

(615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com