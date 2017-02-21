Janet Elizabeth Randolph, formerly of Jonesboro, GA, was born January 27, 1931 to the late, Merrill Winson and Helen Lucy Doolittle Preston. She died February 13, 2017 in Hermitage, TN. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Randolph; sister, Marcia K. Bates and granddaughter, Elizabeth Grace Moe. “Mom was the heart of our family and taught us how to love through our actions. In large part, we are who we are because of the impact she has had on our lives. Rest well, Mom; we love you with all our hearts.”

She is survived by: Children – James W. Randolph, Jr., JoAnn R. (John) Parrott and JoAlice (Kelly) Moe; Grandson – Nels A. (Nikki) Moe; Sister-in-law – Betty White; Nephew and nieces – Stewart (Susie) Ennis, Marsha K. (Bill) Green and Cathy (Allen) McKee; Several great-nieces and nephews; Kitty Kat; Dear Friends – George and Connie Miller.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Noah’s Ark, 712 L.G. Griffin Rd., Locust Grove, GA 30248 or Morris Animal Foundation, 720 S. Colorado Blvd., #174A, Denver, CO 80246.

Graveside services for family and close friends will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com