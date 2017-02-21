PAYNE, Harold Glenn

Harold Payne, age 72, of Castalian Springs, passed away on February 15, 2017. Mr. Payne was a veteran of the United States Army and served in Vietnam. In civilian life, he was a truck driver and salesman for Sunbeam Bread. He is survived by his wife Mary Emily Pollock Payne, son Scott Payne (Tracy), grandchildren Shelby, Krista, Taylor, and Kailey, and brothers Charles Gentry (Eloise) and Van White (Anita). He is preceded in death by parents George and Elizabeth. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN 615.444.9393.