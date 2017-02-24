Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter’s Pet of the week

“Harvey reminds me of “Pete” from The Little Rascals and he would have fit right in with their antics. He is a tremendously smart boy who loves to play ball and do whatever it takes to please you. He is one of the smartest dogs we have ever had at the shelter. He does not like cats and would prefer to be the only dog. Harvey was an owner surrender and has been at the shelter since September 2016. His owners were moving and couldn’t take him with them. He is anxiously awaiting a family to play with and love.”

– Karen Franklin, volunteer coordinator for Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter

His adoption fee is only $25.00, but he will need to be neutered before going to a forever home. He will also require a bully breed application. Call 615-773-5533 to make an appointment to meet the Amazing Harvey.

