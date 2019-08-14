2019 Wilson County Fair opens Friday

The 2019 Wilson County Fair, presented by Middle Tennessee Ford dealers, will open at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, and run through Saturday, Aug. 24. The popular Fair includes so many events and activities that it can’t be seen in just one visit. In fact there will be something new and exciting every day of the Fair.

New and improved parking and traffic flow will enable Fairgoers to get into the Fair and start having fun more efficiently. Fairgoers can take advantage of opening night half-price admission and $1 ride night (with a minimum purchase of $10 in ride tickets).

Honoring the agriculture roots of the Wilson County Fair, the agriculture commodity focus for the 2019 Fair will be “Year of Wool.” The Sheep to Shawl Process will showcase wool and its uses. Mutton Bustin’ (a real sheep rodeo) will also be a new event at this year’s Fair. World renown sheep shearer Doug Rathke will demonstrate sheep shearing skills. The newly redesigned Ag Venture Barn also will include many different stations about agriculture education as well as live animals. These are just a few of the many activities in a family-friendly fun area dedicated to agriculture education and excitement.

Exhibits from both adults and youth, pageants for all ages, a new Robotics Challenge and Brick Olympics (Lego competition), Tractor Tracks for little ones and livestock shows will ensure there will be something for everyone to enjoy at the Fair.

Bates Ford will once again sponsor the concerts in the large covered arena. Jason Crabb with Jimmy Bowen opening will hit the stage on Monday, Aug. 19, at 7:30 p.m. On Tuesday night, the Kentucky Headhunters with the Georgia Thunderbolts opening will entertain starting at 7:30 p.m. Throughout the nine days of the Fair, eight musical stages will be filled with a lot of talent for all to enjoy.

Take a stroll back in time by visiting the Fiddlers Grove Historic Village with over 60 buildings. See a Cowboy Posse, operating grist mill, broom making, glass blowing, sorghum making and much more.

The midway carnival will be quite the adventure with over 60 rides for all ages. Reithoffer Shows will be bringing thrilling rides and an expanded Kiddie Land area. To view the many carnival discounts being offered through the Fair, or for more information about the Fair, visit their website at www.wilsoncountyfair.net.

The Motor Sports arena will include Tractor and Super pulls, Four Wheelers and Dirt Bikes, Go-kart Racing, Side-by Side and Demolition Derbies along with other fun events.

Fair President Randall Clemons said fair organizers are planning for this year to be a great Fair. Volunteers are working hard to make the Fair a great place for family fun and entertainment.