2020 Wilson County Fair canceled

Due to the ever-evolving situations, and the impact on community health and well-being, the traditional Wilson County Fair will not take place in 2020. If conditions improve, Fair officials will consider other options for a 2020 event.

The safety of the Wilson County Fair’s volunteers, participants, visitors and community is the highest priority in producing the annual fair. After seeking guidance from the State of Tennessee, the CDC and other organizations and taking direction from the Tennessee Pledge created as part of Tennessee’s Economic Recovery Group, it became clear that not having the traditional Wilson County Fair was the responsible decision.

“The impact of the fair’s cancellation will be felt far beyond the loss of our annual celebration,” said Randall Clemons, president of the Wilson County Fair. “We are heartbroken for the effect this has had on all businesses, family farms, adult and youth competitors and exhibitors and sponsors who rely on the income and exposure the Wilson County Fair brings them.”

Provided the situations improve to the point where it’s safe to hold mass gatherings, the traditional Wilson County Fair will return Aug. 12-21, 2021.

“We look forward to brighter, better days ahead when we can gather again to celebrate all that is exceptional about Wilson County,” said Clemons. “Until then, stay safe, be well and support each other. We will miss you.”

In the meantime, the fair is dedicated to planning the biggest celebration of Wilson County to “Honor our Hometown Heroes” in 2021. Details about all the events and activities at our fair can be found at www.wilsoncountyfair.net.