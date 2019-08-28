3.6 million-square-foot development proposed for Mt. Juliet

Plans for a 3.6 million square foot development in Mt. Juliet were recently submitted to the city.

The project, known only as “Project Sam,” would be located along Golden Bear Gateway and East Division Street. The company is not yet known to the public.

The five-story building would include a 3.52 million-square-foot warehouse and 80,000 square feet of office space, totaling 3.6 million square feet, or more than 62 football fields. The total square footage under the roof also totals more than 82 acres.

For reference, Project Sam is more than double the square footage of the largest industrial building in Tennessee, Nissan Integrated Logistics Center in Smyrna, according to Nashville Business Journal. The nearby Under Armour, located on Athlete’s Way in Mt. Juliet ranks second on the list, coming in at nearly 1.1 million square feet.

Mayor Ed Hagerty couldn’t comment on the project other than to say it will be a good employer and the project is “very exciting, very good for Mt. Juliet and the entire mid-state.”

The project will be brought before the planning commission on Sept. 19. If it receives a recommendation, it will be brought before the Board of Commissioners for approval and rezoning.