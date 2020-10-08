4th and 5th graders to return to full-time traditional schooling

Following the decisions of the Board of Education at the Oct. 1 meeting, following Fall Break 4th and 5th grade students will follow pre-K through 3rd grades in returning to a full-time in-person schooling system. Students 6th grade and up are to remain on the “virtual hybrid” system due to social distancing being impossible otherwise.

The district plans to closely evaluate health data from schools at 20-day increments, and use this information to determine when 6th grade and up will return to traditional schooling.

The district also warned parents and students that they should be prepared to return to a remote schooling system at any time if COVID-19 cases in students were to rise.