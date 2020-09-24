Sample ballot available

LEBANON – Sample ballots for the Nov. 3, 2020 Federal and State General and Lebanon, Mt. Juliet and Watertown Municipal Elections are now available online. The sample ballots may be viewed and are able to be printed on the Election Commission’s website – www.WilsonElections.com.

The Federal and State General election consists of contests for US President, US Senate, 6th District US Congress and Tennessee House of Representatives from Districts 46 and 57. Every voter in Wilson County will receive these four contests on their ballot.

Voters who live within the city limits of Lebanon, Mt. Juliet or Watertown will see a municipal election on their ballot. All three cities have contests for Mayor on the ballot. Each municipality will be electing a portion of their city council or city commission on Nov. 3 with Wards 1, 2 and 5 in Lebanon, Districts 1, 3 and 4 in Mt. Juliet and three at-large commissioners on the ballot in Watertown. Only voters that live in the wards or districts being elected in Lebanon and Mt. Juliet will have those contests on their ballot. The at-large candidates in Watertown will appear on all Watertown municipal election ballots.

The Election Commission posts the sample ballot on its website to provide an easy place for Wilson County voters to find and become familiar with their choices before coming to vote. The sample ballot is always published in local papers multiple days before every election. The sample ballot includes all the contests available throughout the county. Which contests individual voters are eligible for are determined by their address.

Phillip Warren, Administrator of Elections requests, “We encourage voters to look at the ballot and be aware of what they expect to be voting on during Early Voting or on Election Day. We are always available to answer questions about the ballot, the election and any other voting related question. Being prepared always makes your voting experience better.”

The Wilson County Election Commission in cooperation with the federal, state and county officials will provide Early Voting and Election day vote centers that protect the health and safety of both voters and election officials. “Procedures and precautions implemented at all five Early Voting sites and the 18 Election Day Vote Centers in August proved effective in protecting the health and safety of both voters and election officials. Our goal is to continue and refine these practices to protect the voters and election workers while guarding the integrity of every vote cast in the upcoming election,” commented Warren. “Lines may seem longer due to the need for social distancing during Early Voting and on Election Day but voting time was the same, if not faster, than in past elections.”

The combination of Early Voting, Election Day Vote Centers and Absentee By-Mail ensures that every eligible Wilson County voter has a safe and convenient way to participate in the election. Tammy Smith, Assistant Administrator of Elections says, “Whichever of the three ways you choose to cast your vote, take the time to familiarize yourself with the ballot by reviewing the sample ballot on our website. You can be assured that we are taking extraordinary steps to protect the health and safety of Wilson County voters and to make each voting experience the best it can be in Wilson County.”

Early Voting for the election begins on Oct. 14 and ends on Oct. 29. There are five convenient Early Voting sites throughout Wilson County open Monday through Saturday giving voters many choices of days and times. Voters who miss Early Voting and want to cast their ballot on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020, can choose from one of the 18 Election Day Vote Centers and vote at site most convenient to them that day. Absentee By-Mail requests are now being accepted. The request form and information about the process are all on the Commission’s website, www.Wilsonelections.com.

To learn more about elections, voting and how you can be involved with Wilson County elections contact the Wilson County Election Commission at 615-444-0216 or online at www.Wilsonelections.com.