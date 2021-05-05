A familiar favorite is back in Mt.Juliet

﻿A Mt. Juliet favorite is back in business after less than a year away.

Back in Sept. 2020, Nader Khoury sold Gourmet Donuts which he started and had owned for 15 years. His health issues and the pandemic caused him to try retirement, but it didn’t last long. Mt. Juliet Donut Shop opened Friday, April 23 with the same team in place. Khoury is joined by his wife Romena and his business partner Abe Gayed.

“We care about a lot of customers,” said Khoury. He said he had so many loyal customers over the years, that it was hard to stay away.

“We can’t just stay home,” said his wife Romena Khoury.

The new, bigger location is at 286 Nonaville Road in the shopping center that includes Dollar General and Iconic Culture Barbershop.

Despite the change, the donuts are very much the same. Romena said it is the exact same ones that they made at the previous location, just now more room for everyone. They need that room, as Nader said the first weekend they were open, the line was backed up non-stop.

Nader and Romena were a little hesitant about re-opening, but knew it would be great to get back among the people of Mt. Juliet.

“I wanted to take a chance,” said Romena. “We are very happy.”