A New Beginning: Demolition starts on Stoner Creek, new school on its way

For over a year, when exactly Stoner Creek Elementary and West Wilson Middle School would be rebuilt was up in the air.

For some it may have seemed like it would never come, even with the plans falling into place over the last few months.

But that all changed last week as Stoner Creek Elementary started coming down. Complete Demolition Services out of Carrolton, Ga. began their work last week in knocking the building down, with West Wilson Middle School to follow at a later date.

“It’s a new beginning,” said Director of Schools Dr. Donna Wright.

Wright said there was a lot of relief to finally getting the demolition started, but with a little bit of sadness because of the school’s 30-plus year history.

“There’s a lot of great memories here,” said Dr. Wright.

School Board member Jamie Farough was there to watch as well, wearing a “Demo Day” T-shirt.

“There’s a lot to celebrate today,” said Farough. She said this is an important step for the community, another opportunity for them to heal after such a tough year.

“There’s a lot of mixed emotions,” said Stoner Creek Elementary Principal Amanda Smith. “It’s definitely exciting. We are one day closer to where we need to be.”

Smith was looking forward to the building coming down and the temporary portables going up. The students who spent the 2020-21 at Mt. Juliet Middle School, will be coming back to the campus in 2021-22. Twenty portables will be placed in the parking lot, and the students will spend the majority, if not all, of the school year in what is being called “Bobcat Village”. There is a chance that the students will start in the undamaged wing of West Wilson Middle School until the portables are ready. That arrangement is expected to be just a few weeks at most.

“It will be exciting to be back on our own turf,” said Smith.