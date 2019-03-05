Abel, Nancy Ann

Nancy Ann Abel, age 86 of Hermitage, passed away March 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by husband, John Abel; parents, Lucian and Gladys Johnson; four brothers; six sisters; and granddaughter, Carey Cunningham. Survived by children, Diane Choate (Mark) Page, Brenda Choate Radley and Stanley (Kim) Choate; five grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at noon Monday, March 11 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow the service at Johnson Cemetery in Burns, Tennessee. Visitation with the family will be Monday, March 11 from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com