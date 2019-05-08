Abston resigns from Mt. Juliet city commission

Brian Abston

Mt. Juliet District 4 Commissioner Brian Abston announced his resignation on Monday, effective May 24, as he is moving outside his district.

“I have enjoyed working for the citizens of my district and all of Mt. Juliet over the last 6.5 years,” he said in a prepared statement. “It has also been my pleasure to work with the Mayor and the other Commissioners and the entire Staff of the City of Mt. Juliet.”

Abston also said he hopes to have left a positive impact on the area throughout his time on the City Commission, during which he represented the Providence area.

“My family and I are moving to our dream home but we will still be proud residents of Wilson County,” he said. “I look forward to continuing serving alongside you all in a different capacity in the future.”

Abston was reelected as District 4 Commissioner in November after a race against former commissioner Jim Bradshaw.

He was also one of the sponsors of the proposed property tax increase, which is still being discussed until the commission approves the budget later this summer. A town hall meeting was held Monday night to present the proposal to city residents.

Discussions about raising the city’s property tax got heated during the meeting, with Vice Mayor James Maness, the other sponsor, speaking in favor of the increase and Mayor Ed Hagerty speaking against. Most citizens in attendance were also against increasing the property tax.

A resolution to budget the increase was narrowly approved 3-2. With Abston resigning and one of the “yes” votes leaving, the future of the tax increase is unclear.