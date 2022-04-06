ACOSTA, Derrick Nicholas

Derrick Nicholas Acosta, 41, Mt. Juliet, died March 24.

Derrick was born in Metairie, La. He was 2000 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School. Derrick enjoyed cars, fireworks, cooking, gardening, drawing and watching movies. He was preceded in death by his father, Roy J. Acosta, Jr.; paternal grandparents, Roy J. Acosta, Sr. and Jewell Acosta and maternal grandparents, George Hermann and Dessie Herrmann.

He is survived by: Mother Debbie Acosta (Bill) Shepard; Son Camrynn Acosta; Brother Roy Joseph (Amanda and Izzy) Acosta, III; Sister Jennifer (Gilbert Buchanan) Acosta; Nephews Gavin Acosta and Michael Acosta; Niece Kaitlynn Acosta; Aunts Theresa (Glenn) Palermo and Judy (John) Perez; Many other aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Celebration of Life service was Monday, April 4, at Bond Memorial Chapel with Gene Aldridge officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

