Adams, Betty Jeanne Howerton, age 90 of Green Hill, Tennessee, left her earthly body and entered into the presence of God on July 15, 2018. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church, and before that a member of Green Hill Baptist Church.
Betty was the daughter of the late Ray and Opal Howerton, and was preceded in death by her husband, H.D. “Doc” Adams and sister Jackie Spencer. She is survived by: Brother – Robert (Carolyn) Howerton; Sons – Ray (Vicki) and Bob (Anita); Grandchildren – Jessica (Martin) Adams, Amanda Adams, Jonathan (Hallie) Adams, Jason (Jaime) Adams, Amy (Martin) Lucas, and Aaron Adams; Great grandchildren – Jack Adams, Lola Adams, Lucy Adams, and Leia Adams; Several nieces and a nephew.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at Victory Baptist Church, Mt. Juliet, with Pastor Chuck Groover officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be 9:30-11 a.m. Aug. 4, at Victory Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to Victory Baptist Church, 1777 Tate Lane, Mt. Juliet, TN, 37122.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
