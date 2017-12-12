Adams, Dylan Knox

Dylan Knox Adams, known by all who loved him as “Superman,” age 5 of Mt. Juliet, TN, was born on December 13, 2011 to Amy Belinski Gondolfo and Jeff Adams. He passed peacefully from this life on December 3, 2017 with his family by his side.
Dylan loved to watch “The Jungle Book” and listen to Kid Rock. He loved to hear music and loved anyone who would dance for him. He fought a good fight against CHD and did it with a smile.
He is survived by his loving parents, Amy Belinski Gondolfo and Jeff Adams; sister, Makayla Gondolfo; maternal grandmother, Heather Heyse Meyernick; paternal grandparents, Alex Adams and Pamela Adams; uncles, Jason Belinski (Kim Leehy), Robert Belinski, Joshua Belinski (Michelle Iovane), Wayne Miller; aunts, Jennifer Adams Maldonado, Pauline Meyernick, Samantha Newlan, Jessica Tsutsis; special best friend, Will Santanello; all of his wonderful nurses, Linda Knight, Peyton Simpson, Tony Roysdon, Kirsten Hood and Brandy Rose.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 9, 2017 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow in the Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be held Friday, December 8 from 4 – 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make donations to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt; 2200 Children’s Way, Nashville, TN 37232 or the American Heart Association; 1818 Patterson St, Nashville, TN 37203.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
