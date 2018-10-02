Adams, Edward Lee

Edward Adams, of Lebanon, passed away on Sept. 28, 2018 at age 83. A funeral service was held Oct. 1 at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, and interment followed at Wilson County Memorial.

Mr. Adams is survived by three children, Susan (Danny) Brewington, Jerry (Bonnie) Adams, and Vickie (Wendall) Johnston; grandchildren David Baines, Jeremy Adams, Amber (Austin) Burton, Starr (Billy) Gladin, and Kendall Johnston; 10 great-grandchildren; sister Peggy (Tom) Silcox; and sisters-in-law Kathy Adams and Estell Adams; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by wife Katherine Reynolds Adams; parents Dollie Kelly and Ardell Adams; brothers Robert Dale Adams, Billy Joe Adams; sister Bobbie Jean Adams; and grandparents John R. and Ester Kelly and James and Evergreen Adams.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff and nurses at Quality Care, Kindred Hospice, A.J.’s Flowers, and Sellars Funeral Home.