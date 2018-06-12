Adams, Thomas Earl

Thomas Earl Adams, age 34 of Mt. Juliet, passed away June 6, 2018.
He was preceded in death by father, Thomas Adams, I; grandparents, Paul & June Adkins and John & Juanita Adams; and wife, Jessica Adams. Survived by children, Bailey Adams, Thomas Adams III and Paul Adams; mother, Paula Jackson; brother, Brandon (Ashley) Adams; nieces, Julie and Kaylie Adams; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
A funeral service was held June 11 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, and interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com
