Addison, John Randall

John Randall “Johnny” Addison, age 65 of Mt. Juliet, died July 15, 2019. Johnny was preceded in death by his father John L. Addison, mother Betty Jean Smiley Cunningham, and step-father John Bell Cunningham.

He is survived by: Wife of 38 years – Deb Addison; Son – Collins (Lori) Addison; Daughter – Michelle (James Mayo) Addison; Brother – Ricky Dale Addison; Sister – Sherry Lynn (Buddy) Corlew; Step-sisters – Joan (Rick Goode) Cunningham and Helen (Harry Bahlman) Cunningham; Grandchildren – Cole Addison, Blayton Addison, Emily Mayo and Madelyn Addison; Several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Visitation will be 12-8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Friday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com